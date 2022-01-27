Expert Connections
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawton shooting

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man in connection to a shooting earlier this week in Lawton.

Jerremiah McCorkle has been charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, on Monday, Jan. 24, a woman was shot while in her living room on SW A Ave. She was later taken to a hospital and transported to OU Medical in Oklahoma City.

A family member of the victim later told police she was on the phone on her front porch earlier in the day and asked three people who were walking in front of her house to keep the noise down when one of the men got upset and started to yell at her, then pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her and then took off.

The shooting took place later.

Police were later shown a Snapchat video of Jerremiah Mccorkle shooting at a home.

The person who showed them the video said Mccorkle said he shot the woman because she came outside with a bat.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

