Wichita Mountains Prevention Network to host “Talk. They Hear You” Campaign

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wichita Mountains Preventions Network RX Coordinator for Stephens County Stephanie Morcom joined 7News to discuss their new campaign “Talk. They Hear You.”

The “Talk. They Hear You” Campaign gives parents access to materials and support to help them talk to their kids about the risks of underage drinking and substance use.

Parents can access podcasts, webinar series, PSAs, discussion starter videos and original soundtracks which help set up the discussion.

The materials are free, and can be accessed by visiting Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.