7News First Alert Weather: Make outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend

Modified Arctic air mass and another chance for winter weather middle of next week
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 20s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

On Friday, more sunshine and much warmer with afternoon highs climbing into the low 50s. Winds will increase out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

The warming trend is expected to continue into the upcoming weekend and early next week with temperatures topping out in the low-to-mid 60s.

An upper-level cut-off low will move across north Texas bringing the chance for isolated showers for areas south of the Red River on Monday.

A strong cold front will move across Texoma Tuesday evening with a well defined upper-level trough and storm system to follow behind. Temperatures will be 20° cooler on Wednesday with the chance for enough moisture in place for a cold rain to transition over to a wintry mix Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. At the moment, the confidence is low on the amount of moisture that returns with a higher confidence of a modified Arctic air mass to briefly settle in place.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

