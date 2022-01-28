81 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Centers for Disease Control reported 81 new deaths from the Coronavirus across Oklahoma on Friday.

13,210 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus statewide since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 8,655 new cases of the virus were reported Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

According to OSDH, there are currently 114,510 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.

The seven-day average of new infections now stands at 10,396.

