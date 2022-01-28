Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Baltimore firefighter hurt in fiery collapse released from hospital

Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a...
Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant rowhome was pulled from the collapsed building, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fire officials in Baltimore say a firefighter has been released from a hospital three days after surviving the collapse of a burning vacant home that killed three colleagues.

The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that EMT/Firefighter John McMaster was released from the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center on Thursday with photos of colleagues greeting McMaster.

Fire Chief Niles Ford says McMaster and three other firefighters were battling the rowhome blaze when the three-story building partially collapsed, trapping them.

Investigators are looking for the cause of a vacant rowhouse fire that killed three firefighters. (WBAL, BALTIMORE CITY FIRE DEPT, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)

He says EMT/firefighter John McMaster was immediately pulled out and taken to a hospital.

Two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital and another at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Oklahomans could see change in grocery tax
First responders were called to a vehicle rollover in Lawton Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle rolls over in Lawton neighborhood crash
Jerremiah McCorkle has been charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one...
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawton shooting
Lawton residents will not see a change in trash ordinance.
Motion for trash pick-up ordinance fails

Latest News

A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’
Nicholas Wilds is sentenced after pointing bow at officers.
Fletcher man sentenced for pointing bow at officers
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Make outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend