First Alert Forecast | 1/28AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday Texoma! Temperatures to kick off the day are in the 20s and 30s under clear skies. Today is going to be a very seasonable day. Highs will warm into the low and mid 50s with plenty of sunshine despite northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

This weekend is going to be be amazing! Here’s my PSA to everyone to get outside and enjoy this weather before our next blast of Arctic Air arrives mid-next week (more details on that below). First-- overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid 20s with clear skies. While it’ll be a cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon! Plenty of sunshine on tap tomorrow with west to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday thanks to a wind shift but not by much! Highs will drop into the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies early before clouds build into the evening. North winds at 5 to 15mph.

Temperatures will remain slightly above average heading into Monday afternoon with many locations topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies with south winds at 5 to 15mph. Those south of the Red River could see isolated rain chances thanks to a cut-off low passing by. A low threat indeed Tuesday will be a transition day. Highs will still warm into the upper 50s and low 60s but Tuesday night a strong cold front will pass by. Temperatures will decrease and precipitation chances will increase.

This cold front will drop high temperatures into the mid 40s for Wednesday with strong northeast winds at 15 to 25mph. Wether guidance still favors a wintry mix on Wednesday. However, its a bit too early to talk specific like potential amounts and what impacts this system will have. Given the current data, we’ll keep it simple: starts as rain, followed by a mix, then followed by the chances for snow.

Have a good day and a better weekend! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.