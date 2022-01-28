Expert Connections
Fletcher man sentenced for pointing bow at officers

Nicholas Wilds is sentenced after pointing bow at officers.
Nicholas Wilds is sentenced after pointing bow at officers.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fletcher man who pointed a compound bow at a police officer has been sentenced.

Nicholas Wilds has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with credit for time served.

According to an affidavit, in 2020, Wilds drew the bow as an officer approached him and refused to comply with orders until his arrest.

On the way to the jail, he tried to escape, getting out of his seatbelt and kicking open the car door, according to police.

According to officials, he then later threatened to kill the officer, and fought with workers at the jail, trying to take their tasers at least twice before he was placed in a cell.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

