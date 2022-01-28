Lawton Fire Chief ready to take on new role

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, City Manager Michael Cleghorn announced the hiring of a new Lawton Fire Chief during the City Council meeting.

Chief Jared Williams said it’s an exciting and scary feeling all at the same time to be the new face of the department.

He’s humbled to be in this position to lead the Lawton Fire Department and serve the people of Lawton.

Chief Williams grew up like many other kids wanting to be a firefighter.

Since that dream has come true he has loved every step and moment along the way.

“I started in May of 2000, and I prompted to the assist training officer in 2005, and finally training officer in 2009. In 2019, I prompted to deputy fire chief, and all along the way I just continued to take on more administrative roles and things seemed to kind of point this direction,” Williams said.

Now, that Williams has worked his way up to the chief position, he has several goals in mind.

“Just to continue the great tradition of the Lawton Fire Department, and continue to serve the citizens each and everyday. We have best citizens in the best city in Oklahoma, if not the United States. Our guys do a great job, and I want to capitalize on our personnel, continue to move forward and work with the city managers office to make the Lawton Fire Department the best it can be,” Williams said.

He also wants to reach out to every firefighter in Lawton and let them know that the department going to take care of them and take care of their families as we go forward.

Dakota Roseberry said when he was hired on Chief Williams was actually his training officer at the time.

He said it’s been amazing watching him progress through his career.

“I’m proud of it, proud of him, happy for him, and hope the best for him. He’s always had great ideas even when he was a training officer. He’s always had an open door policy for his office and guys could come talk to him for anything they need or have questions on anything,” Roseberry said.

Williams wants people to know that he will be putting forth his best efforts every single day.

“I think they can expect integrity. I think they can expect hard work. They can expect someone who is going to be honest with them, and do the best job you can do each and everyday. If we make a mistake we’re going to own it, and we’re going to learn from it and move forward. First and foremost we are going to be here for our citizens, and we’re going to put them first. That way we can take care of them and do the very best job we can,” Williams.

