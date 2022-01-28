Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The woman who was shot in the head, is still recovering in an ICU in Oklahoma City.

Monday evening, Katie Gonzalez, 24, was at home near 16th and A Avenue in Lawton, playing a game online, when shots were fired into her home.

Her husband Antonio was at work when he received a notification she was live-streaming.

“I tuned in and noticed that there was no type of gameplay, it was just a blue screen,” he said. “I found that awkward. There was no sound at all, it was mute.”

He later learned his wife, a mother of three had been shot, a bullet hitting and passing through Katie’s Turtle Beach headset, through her ear and into her head.

Katie’s mother, Rachel Hamilton, was told it’s possible because of that headset, she’s still here today. The damage; however, wasn’t completely prevented.

“Her whole right side of her temporal and frontal lobe is fractured,” Hamilton said. “She’s got a left intraventricular hemorrhage, she’s got a right subdermal hematoma. She’s only responding on her right side.”

Hamilton said her CT scans have shown an increase in swelling since Tuesday, but they’re hopeful and taking it day by day.

“I’m hurt, that’s my babygirl,” Hamilton said.

Antonio said his kids were also home at the time, his three year old witnessing their mother being shot. Now, the family is asking for prayers for their wife and daughter to fully recover from this act.

“Katie’s a very loving mother, she’s a very loving daughter,” Hamilton said. “She’s a fighter, she’s a strong girl. A very strong woman.”

Antonio also said Katie didn’t deserve this.

“A very genuine person, kind hearted, always tries to help out,” Antonio said. “She was an incident bystander, she never did anything to anyone.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Katie and her family.

