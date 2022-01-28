Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man crashes into Taylor Swift’s NY building, police say

FILE PHOTO: A man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment...
FILE PHOTO: A man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment building and attempted to enter.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry, police said.

Morgan Mank, 31, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in an adjacent building, a police spokesperson said.

Police said Mank crashed into one of the buildings and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry. The spokesperson could not confirm reports that Mank told officers he wouldn’t leave until he met with Swift.

Mank was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and later arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment. A phone number listed for Mank in Ashburn, Virginia, was disconnected.

Swift, a multiple Grammy winner with a fervent fan base, has been plagued by stalkers at her Tribeca home as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

A request for comment was sent to a representative for the singer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerremiah McCorkle has been charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one...
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawton shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Oklahomans could see change in grocery tax
A man injured in a crash earlier this month has since died.
Man dies days after crash in Cotton County

Latest News

13,210 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus statewide since the pandemic began.
81 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine
The carjacking happened in broad daylight and was captured on a neighbor's security camera.
CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say
CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers