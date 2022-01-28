Medicine Park Polar Plunge Week kicks off Saturday morning

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Festivities kick off Saturday for the Medicine Park Polar Plunge Week.

It’s the 24th year for the annual event, which will end next Saturday, Feb. 5.

At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 there will be a Polar Fiesta at Chad’s El Sabores to kick off the event.

The plunge will be on Saturday, Feb. 5 but there will be events throughout the week to lead up to the icy jump.

More information can be found on the Medicine Park’s website.

