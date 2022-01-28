Oklahoma joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over immigration

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration for what he called abuse of the Central American Minors Refugee and Parole Program.

The program gives undocumented immigrants in the U.S the chance to secure protected status after they enter the country.

They can then petition the government to bring in extended family members from Honduras, El Salvador or Guatemala.

In a statement, Attorney General O’Connor claimed the Biden Administration has tried to freeze deportations, stop border wall construction, cease arrests and deportations and end the Remain in Mexico program.

Oklahoma joins Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana and Texas in the lawsuit.

