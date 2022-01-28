Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over immigration

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is joining other states in a lawsuit against the Biden...
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is joining other states in a lawsuit against the Biden Administration.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration for what he called abuse of the Central American Minors Refugee and Parole Program.

The program gives undocumented immigrants in the U.S the chance to secure protected status after they enter the country.

They can then petition the government to bring in extended family members from Honduras, El Salvador or Guatemala.

In a statement, Attorney General O’Connor claimed the Biden Administration has tried to freeze deportations, stop border wall construction, cease arrests and deportations and end the Remain in Mexico program.

Oklahoma joins Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana and Texas in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerremiah McCorkle has been charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one...
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawton shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Oklahomans could see change in grocery tax
A man injured in a crash earlier this month has since died.
Man dies days after crash in Cotton County

Latest News

Marie Pihulic joins us with the latest from Fort Sill.
The Fort Sill Minute: Jan. 28
13,210 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus statewide since the pandemic began.
81 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma
Proposed bill in Oklahoma would allow lawsuits over COVID-19 patient isolation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast | 1/28AM