Oklahoma lawmaker accused of inappropriately touching woman

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma state lawmaker who resigned last week has been accused by an Oklahoma City woman of touching her inappropriately during a New Year’s Eve party at her home.

Former first-term representative Jose Cruz resigned from his House seat last week.

At the time, he apologized for “acting inappropriately” during a New Year’s Eve gathering without elaborating.

Now, 33-year-old Sarah Rivin has come forward with allegations that Cruz cornered her in a bathroom, made comments about her body and then ran his hand up her leg.

Oklahoma City police have confirmed they’re investigating the woman’s allegations.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.