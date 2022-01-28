Expert Connections
Pittsburgh bridge collapses

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. (Source: KDKA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported.

No injuries have been reported, but there is a strong smell of gas because a gas line has been cut.

Witnesses at the scene note that several cars are involved.

WPXI reported that the collapse is near Frick Park.

Emergency services are responding to the scene.

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.(Source: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)

