Proposed bill in Oklahoma would allow lawsuits over COVID-19 patient isolation

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A new bill by an Oklahoma state lawmaker would require hospitals to allow visitation to COVID-19 patients, even when the patient is in isolation.

House Bill 1313, written by Rep. Cynthia Roe of Lindsay, allows patients to designate someone with full visitation rights.

The visitor would still have to comply with all health requirements by the hospital, including receiving a health screening from staff or wearing a mask.

In 2021, the state legislature approved the No Patient Left Alone Act that allows patients to designate a visitor to have unrestricted visitation, but according to Rep. Roe, facilities have not been complying because the previous bill did not include any enforcement mechanism.

House Bill 1313 also allows people to file a lawsuit against anyone who isolates a COVID-19 patient without visitation rights or knowingly aids in the isolation of a patient.

If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect immediately due to an emergency clause.

The next legislative session begins Feb. 7.

