Study: Vitamin D, fish oil may help prevent autoimmune disease

Vitamin D and fish oil supplements may help prevent autoimmune disease, according to researchers.
Vitamin D and fish oil supplements may help prevent autoimmune disease, according to researchers.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:04 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study shows Vitamin D could help reduce the risk of autoimmune disorders.

Those are conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, Thyroid Diseases, and Polymyalgia Rheumatica.

A professor at Harvard Medical School, who works with such conditions authored the study.

She observed people 50 and older, who have been taking 2,000 IU of D3 for more than five years.

According to research, patients had a 22% lower chance of developing an autoimmune disorder.

The study also finds fish oil might also assist in preventing such conditions.

