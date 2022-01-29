Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Pleasant through the weekend before the roller coaster comes crashing midweek

The next chance for winter weather could come by the middle of next week
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies will provide prime viewing conditions for those who plan on stargazing. Overnight lows will fall into the low 20s and winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, bright and sunny with temperatures rebounding into the mid 60s during the afternoon. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts. Elevated fire weather conditions will be present for the western half of Texoma regardless of the recent snowfall.

On Sunday, a gradual increase in clouds throughout the afternoon and evening with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north and shift to to the south at 5-10 mph.

It will be a mild start to the upcoming workweek with highs warming close to 70° on Monday. An upper-level low will move across the state of Texas and unfortunately we will miss out on most of the moisture associated with it. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for the southern half of northwest Texas.

A strong cold front is scheduled to move through on Tuesday ushering in a modified Arctic air mass across Texoma for the middle of next week. On Wednesday temperatures will be significantly cooler, however models are not agreeing on how cold it will get and the amount of moisture that the next storm system will bring. There will still be a window of opportunity for a wintry mix to occur throughout Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerremiah McCorkle has been charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one...
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawton shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Oklahomans could see change in grocery tax
A man injured in a crash earlier this month has since died.
Man dies days after crash in Cotton County

Latest News

Students at Comanche Academy Charter School receive books from United Way Lawton High School...
Comanche Academy Charter School receives book donation
Senator Jessica Garvin filed Senate Bill 1462 in honor of a long-time friend who lost her baby...
Proposed bill would require Oklahoma prenatal centers to teach mothers infant CPR, first aid
Medicine Park begins Polar Plunge Week.
Medicine Park Polar Plunge Week kicks off Saturday morning
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is joining other states in a lawsuit against the Biden...
Oklahoma joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over immigration