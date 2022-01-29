7News First Alert Weather: Pleasant through the weekend before the roller coaster comes crashing midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies will provide prime viewing conditions for those who plan on stargazing. Overnight lows will fall into the low 20s and winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, bright and sunny with temperatures rebounding into the mid 60s during the afternoon. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts. Elevated fire weather conditions will be present for the western half of Texoma regardless of the recent snowfall.

On Sunday, a gradual increase in clouds throughout the afternoon and evening with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north and shift to to the south at 5-10 mph.

It will be a mild start to the upcoming workweek with highs warming close to 70° on Monday. An upper-level low will move across the state of Texas and unfortunately we will miss out on most of the moisture associated with it. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for the southern half of northwest Texas.

A strong cold front is scheduled to move through on Tuesday ushering in a modified Arctic air mass across Texoma for the middle of next week. On Wednesday temperatures will be significantly cooler, however models are not agreeing on how cold it will get and the amount of moisture that the next storm system will bring. There will still be a window of opportunity for a wintry mix to occur throughout Wednesday.

