Comanche Academy Charter School receives book donation

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A local charter school was gifted hundreds of books from young leaders at Lawton High School.

Students in the United Way Lawton High School Leadership class held a book drive last month.

And Friday, they dropped off almost 800 books at the Comanche Academy Charter school.

Students from both schools were excited after the donations arrived, as were leaders from both organizations.

“We’re very grateful for United Way; we’re looking for any opportunity to build relationships with our community and the book donation will help us to meet our literacy goals,” Interim Principal Dava Fratello said.

The younger community was a focus for Vice President for Community Engagement Frank Meyers.

“We just want to see all the kids successful in Lawton OK because the better off and the better we can treat them and better prepared we have them getting ready for school that pays in the long run,” he said.

The book drive was a part of the United Way’s Success by 6 program, and aims at increasing school readiness through literacy, for kids under 6.

