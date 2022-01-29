First Alert Forecast | 1/29AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday Texoma! Today is going to be absolutely beautiful, so get outside and enjoy it before colder weather arrives mid-next week! Plenty of sunshine on tap today with high temperatures rising into the upper 60s for all locations. Winds out of the west to southwest at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be as high as the mid 20s.

With clear skies and light winds overnight, temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s by sunrise tomorrow morning. A wind shift will also take place overnight allowing for slightly cooler conditions tomorrow afternoon. Not by much though as many will still warm into the mid 60s for southwest Oklahoma counties. Upper 60s for high temperatures for counties south of the Red River. Winds will stay light tomorrow out of the north winds at 5 to 15mph. As I’ve mentioned previously- get outside and enjoy today, tomorrow and Monday because our forecast will be turning colder by the middle of next week.

Monday will soar into the upper 60s and low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. South winds will be light at 5 to 15mph. A low pressure system will move across central Texas on Monday, so a stray shower can’t be ruled out for southern counties in north Texas. However, many will miss out on the opportunity for rain. Most of Tuesday will stay relatively quiet with cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Winds will shift towards the north as our next cold front arrives.

The front will funnel in another blast of cold, Arctic Air dropping highs into the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday of next week.

With the front and additional moisture, there is a chance for precipitation starting Tuesday night and lingering through late Wednesday. As we’ve been saying for the past few days, there’s still some uncertainty in the amounts and how long each type will last. Guidance still shows precipitation starting as a cold rain, transitioning over to a wintry mix (sleet/freezing rain) before ending as snow. Overall confidence for winter weather impacts continues to increase for counties along and northwest of I-44.

There’s still plenty of time to adjust the forecast given this event is still several days out.

Have a good weekend! -LW

