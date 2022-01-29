Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Florida sheriff’s office celebrates transfer of ‘problem’ inmate with cake, ice cream

Jail staff celebrated with a cake that read, "Incarceration relocation celebration."
Jail staff celebrated with a cake that read, "Incarceration relocation celebration."(Nassau County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida sheriff kept his promise of treating jail employees to cake and ice cream once a certain inmate was out of their care.

Convicted killer Kimberly Kessler was transported Friday morning from Nassau County Jail to the Florida Women’s Reception Center to begin her life sentence.

Kessler had been in the care of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office for three and a half years. According to the sheriff, Kessler was known for giving jail staff a hard time, including throwing feces at them, and smearing it on herself.

Employees of Nassau County Jail enjoyed cake and ice cream to celebrate the transfer of...
Employees of Nassau County Jail enjoyed cake and ice cream to celebrate the transfer of convicted killer Kimberly Kessler.(Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

A “conservative” estimated cost borne by taxpayers for Kessler’s suicide watch, medical costs, transportation, and food is more than $215,000, the sheriff wrote in a Facebook post.

Jail employees are “glad they no longer have to deal with her,” the sheriff said, sharing photos of the celebratory cake with icing that read, “Incarceration relocation celebration.”

Kessler was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Joleen Cummings, a hairdresser and mother of three who was reported missing on Mother’s Day 2018. Cummings’ body has never been found.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerremiah McCorkle has been charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one...
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawton shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Oklahomans could see change in grocery tax
A man injured in a crash earlier this month has since died.
Man dies days after crash in Cotton County

Latest News

Officer Brian Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a...
Nashville police officer decommissioned after interstate shooting
The U.S. East Coast is bracing for a powerful winter storm that is expected produce blizzard...
States of emergency: Millions in path of 'bomb cyclone'
Several law enforcement officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man on...
Police shoot, kill man walking along interstate in Tenn.
Students at Comanche Academy Charter School receive books from United Way Lawton High School...
Comanche Academy Charter School receives book donation