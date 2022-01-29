Proposed bill would require Oklahoma prenatal centers to teach mothers infant CPR, first aid

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New proposed legislation could require healthcare providers in Oklahoma to teach pregnant mothers how to perform CPR and first aid on infants.

Senator Jessica Garvin filed Senate Bill 1462 in honor of a long-time friend who lost her baby and felt that more education at prenatal centers could have saved her daughter. Together, the friends brainstormed and decided a new law could change the story for other families.

If it passes, medical providers who offer prenatal services would need to teach CPR and basic first aid, like the Heimlich maneuver, to women who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant.

“She had to watch a video about child restraints in a car, just as an example,” Garvin said. “That’s a life-saving measure that we already are teaching parents before they leave the hospital, but we’re not requiring them to have CPR and first aid and that could easily save a child’s life just as easily as a car seat can.”

She said it’s just a common sense piece of legislation.

“This is truly, in my opinion, the most pro-life bill that I will ever run in my stint in the state senate because it’s saving lives,” Garvin said. “We’re not just talking about life of the unborn. We talk about life of just people in general.”

According to EMT Leif Johnson at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, an infant needing resuscitation is not a call they hear often, but when they do, every second counts.

“The faster the CPR or the Heimlich’s started, the better,” Johnson said. “It’s crucial. It can take first responders three to six minutes to get on scene and that first three to six minutes can mean the difference between life and death.”

He said cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death across the nation, and everyone could benefit from knowing CPR.

“Without CPR, there’s a 95% chance they’ll pass away before they make it to the hospital,” Johnson said. “CPR started within the first few minutes can double or triple their chances of survival.”

Session begins on Feb. 7 and the bill will go through the committee process before heading to the House.

