Red Cord holds vigil for those impacted by human trafficking

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Red Cord, in coordination with the Junior League of Lawton, held a special ceremony Friday night in honor of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

A candlelight vigil was held at City Hall this evening.

Various groups from across the city, including Lawton Police Department, were in attendance and recognized the severity of Human Trafficking.

“Human trafficking, unfortunately, is one of the fastest growing crimes in the world right now. In the United States, we’ve seen an increase in the last few years in trafficking and clear very popular crime now in the crime scene,” Ashley Chapman of Red Cord said. “So we’re needing to expand education and awareness for our community to recognize what it is what it looks like and how to respond to it.”

The Red Cord is an educational organization that aims to crack down on human trafficking by keeping the community informed.

They said many trafficking survivors were not able to see the signs until it was too late, so they hope to arm people with the knowledge to combat and avoid the crime.

