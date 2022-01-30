7News First Alert Weather: Tracking a winter storm by the middle of next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with good radiational cooling taking place throughout the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the low 20s and winds will be light out of the west at 5 mph.

On Sunday, skies will start out bright and sunny with a gradual increase in cloud cover throughout the afternoon and evening as a cut-off low moves across Central Texas. Unfortunately, the moisture associated with the storm system will remain south of Texoma. Highs will top out in the mid 60s and winds will be out of the north shifting to the south at 5-10 mph.

A zonal flow to start the workweek will keep mild temperatures in place with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 60s. A strong cold front will move through on Tuesday evening brining another surge of Arctic air that will settle in by midweek. Models continue to show a winter storm impacting Texoma throughout Wednesday and Thursday morning. There will be a transition over from a cold rain to a wintry mix to a freezing rain and then snow by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start out in the low-to-mid 40s and fall during the day. Eventually a good portion of Texoma will see temperatures fall below freezing, therefore a complete transition over to a snow sometime Wednesday afternoon. There is still uncertainty on when the timing of the precipitation transition and how much snow we will receive. At the moment, models range between 1-3′', with worse case scenarios of 3-6′'. This is still subject to change as new model data becomes available and we are monitoring model consistency very closely. There will also be dangerously low wind chills near zero by Thursday morning.

