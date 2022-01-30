Expert Connections
Comanche Nation’s oldest member celebrates 104th birthday

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The oldest member of the Comanche Nation tribe celebrated her 104th birthday today.

Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera was born in 1918.

She earned United States citizenship at seven years old under the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 and the right to vote at 26 years old.

Tahmahkera served the country by working as a welder in shipyards during World War II and has helped preserve the tribe’s traditions, language and culture.

Although her birthday celebration was restricted to family due to COVID, friends from across the country wished Tahmahkera a happy birthday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

