Community members help clean litter in Lawton

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A few community members are picking up trash around Lawton, hoping to make it a cleaner place to live.

A couple weeks ago, Rexford Beardsley saw a Facebook post about litter in a ditch on Sheridan Road next to Goodwill.

He rallied some volunteers to help clean it up, but only a week and half later, noticed it was full of trash again.

On Saturday, they went back and did it all over again.

“Not only is it bad for the environment, but it’s just a reflection on me as a person,” Beardsley said. “If I don’t do something about it, then I’m essentially condoning it and that’s just the way I was raised. You clean up after yourself. You take care of things.”

His 13-year-old daughter even put on the gloves and picked up everything from water bottles to plastic bags and napkins.

“She cares about the planet and our environment as well,” Beardsley said. “I want to live in a wonderful community and I want my community not only to know how much I love, but I want my community itself to be a reflection of how much I love it.”

Julie Newquist is a Lawton native who said she’s cleaning to make it a better place to live.

“I love my home. It’s like if company came to your house and it’s dirty,” Newquist said. “You gotta take pride in your stuff, so I want to clean it up. People come here, they see it’s clean, beautiful, they want to come back.”

She encourages everyone to find ways they can help, too.

“It takes one person. One at a time, let’s help our community,” Newquist said. “Nothing will change if one of us don’t come out here and change it. Asking you to come fill up one bag, that’s all it takes. If everybody would come fill up one bag, we could clean the whole thing.”

Beardsley said after winter, he’ll engage Facebook groups in the area and find out which places need some TLC then plan day long clean ups in town.

