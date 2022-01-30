First Alert Forecast | 1/30AM

Expert Connections
A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Wednesday and Thursday as confidence continues to increase for an impactful winter storm.
A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Wednesday and Thursday as confidence continues to increase for an impactful winter storm.(KSWO)
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday! Today is going to be a pleasant day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be slightly cooler but expect all locations to rise into the 60s. Low to mid 60s for southwest Oklahoma counties, mid to upper 60s in north Texas. North to southeast winds will be light at 5 to 15mph. Precipitation will likely remain out of the viewing area but with that being said, a few stay showers could clip Young, Jack, Throckmorton and Haskell counties.

Cloud cover will dissipate overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s north-- upper 30s south by tomorrow morning. The beginning of the work week will be warm with highs Monday afternoon rising into the upper 60s and low 70s. Southeast to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

The big weather story of the week is going to be a a wintry mix for Wednesday. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Wednesday and Thursday as confidence continues to increase for an impactful winter storm. Weather guidance continues to point towards all types of precipitation possible for the upcoming storm.

As far as precipitation types: everything is on the table. There will be a transition over from a cold rain to a wintry mix to a freezing rain and then snow by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start out in the low-to-mid 40s and fall during the day. Eventually a good portion of Texoma will see temperatures fall below freezing, therefore a complete transition over to a snow sometime Wednesday afternoon. There is still uncertainty on when the timing of the precipitation transition and how much snow we will receive. Worst case scenario, amounts are showing 3-6 inches of snow with 0.05 hundredths of an inch of ice. With that being said, confidence remains low in pinpointing specific amounts at this time.

This will change as newer model data becomes available. So check back frequently for updates.

Behind the cold front will be dangerously low wind chills near zero by Thursday morning. Highs by that afternoon will only rise into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Have a good day! -LW

