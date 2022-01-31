Expert Connections
23k+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The Centers for Disease Control reported 123 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma since Friday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 23,000 new Coronavirus cases since Friday.

According to OSDH, there were 4,873 new COVID-19 infections in the state Monday, 8,386 new cases Sunday and 10,539 new cases Saturday.

There are currently 102,018 active cases statewide according to OSDH.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control reported 123 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma since Friday.

There have been 13,333 deaths attributed to the virus statewide since the pandemic began.

