Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Winter storm will impact Texoma Wednesday & Thursday

Travel will become hazardous once snow/ice begins to accumulate
First Alert Weather 10pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold as the previous evening as overnight lows falling into the low 30s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Monday, bright and sunny and a great day to make preparations for the upcoming winter storm. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

Clouds will increase ahead of a potent cold front that will arrive Tuesday evening with the chance for sprinkles or light rain for portions of southwest Oklahoma. Arctic air will begin to settle immediately following the front, with a high temperature in the low 50s at midnight with temperatures falling throughout the day. Wind chills during the afternoon will be in the low 20s. The amount of moisture will increase into the afternoon and evening as the winter storm closes in, where any cold rain will gradually transition over to a wintry mix before a complete transition over to a snow. There will be a few spots who will also experience freezing rain. Road conditions are expected to throughout Wednesday and become very difficult to travel on by Thursday morning. There is still a lot of uncertainty on the timing of the precipitation transition, which will ultimately decide on what areas see higher snow accumulations. Models are still not agreeing on the amount of snow that we could see, but taking all models into consideration there will be 2-6′' of snow with isolated higher amounts. This is still subject to change as new model data becomes available. Wind chills on Thursday will be dangerously low and range between (0 and -5°). Make sure to cover pipes and leave the faucets drip to avoid pipes from bursting. Sporadic power outages are anticipated as blowing snow and ice begins to accumulate. Models are now hinting at another band of snow from any lingering moisture within the atmosphere throughout Thursday. Highs on Thursday will only get into the low-to-mid 20s, which is the coldest air of the season.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect shot himself during the incident and was taken to a hospital. No officers were...
Lawton officers involved in Sunday shooting with robbery suspect
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Jerremiah McCorkle has been charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one...
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawton shooting
Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera earned United States citizenship at seven years old under the...
Comanche Nation’s oldest member celebrates 104th birthday
Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

Latest News

Bert Barnett taught at the Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls and married the love of his...
WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Lawton-Ft. Sill VA Center
The suspect shot himself during the incident and was taken to a hospital. No officers were...
Lawton officers involved in Sunday shooting with robbery suspect
The suspect shot himself during the incident and was taken to a hospital. No officers were...
Lawton officers involved in Sunday shooting
A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Wednesday and Thursday as confidence continues to...
First Alert Forecast | 1/30AM