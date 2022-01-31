7News First Alert Weather: Winter storm will impact Texoma Wednesday & Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold as the previous evening as overnight lows falling into the low 30s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Monday, bright and sunny and a great day to make preparations for the upcoming winter storm. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

Clouds will increase ahead of a potent cold front that will arrive Tuesday evening with the chance for sprinkles or light rain for portions of southwest Oklahoma. Arctic air will begin to settle immediately following the front, with a high temperature in the low 50s at midnight with temperatures falling throughout the day. Wind chills during the afternoon will be in the low 20s. The amount of moisture will increase into the afternoon and evening as the winter storm closes in, where any cold rain will gradually transition over to a wintry mix before a complete transition over to a snow. There will be a few spots who will also experience freezing rain. Road conditions are expected to throughout Wednesday and become very difficult to travel on by Thursday morning. There is still a lot of uncertainty on the timing of the precipitation transition, which will ultimately decide on what areas see higher snow accumulations. Models are still not agreeing on the amount of snow that we could see, but taking all models into consideration there will be 2-6′' of snow with isolated higher amounts. This is still subject to change as new model data becomes available. Wind chills on Thursday will be dangerously low and range between (0 and -5°). Make sure to cover pipes and leave the faucets drip to avoid pipes from bursting. Sporadic power outages are anticipated as blowing snow and ice begins to accumulate. Models are now hinting at another band of snow from any lingering moisture within the atmosphere throughout Thursday. Highs on Thursday will only get into the low-to-mid 20s, which is the coldest air of the season.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.