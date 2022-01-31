Additional details released in Lawton robbery, shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released more details in a shooting that happened after a police chase in Lawton over the weekend.

According to OSBI, it started when the 37-year-old suspect, who has not yet been identified, broke into a Lawton home.

Investigators said the suspect shot at the homeowners and stole their car before ultimately abandoning it a couple of blocks away.

He then broke into another house before police located him.

Police then chased him on foot, and OSBI said officers opened fire at one point before the chase ended a couple of blocks later near 49th and H Ave.

OSBI said police commanded the suspect to drop a gun before they fired bean bag rounds at him. OSBI said the suspect then turned the gun on himself.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Authorities said no one else was injured.

