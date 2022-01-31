All-clear given after bomb threat at Lawton High School
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The all-clear was given to Lawton High School Monday morning after a bomb threat was placed at the school.
Lawton Public Schools posted to Facebook Monday, notifying of the threat and later the all-clear.
They said out of caution, they evacuated the building and students were safe with staff during that time while law enforcement responded to the school.
