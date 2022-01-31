Expert Connections
All-clear given after bomb threat at Lawton High School

The all-clear was given Monday morning after a bomb threat at Lawton High School.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The all-clear was given to Lawton High School Monday morning after a bomb threat was placed at the school.

Lawton Public Schools posted to Facebook Monday, notifying of the threat and later the all-clear.

They said out of caution, they evacuated the building and students were safe with staff during that time while law enforcement responded to the school.

Posted by Lawton Public Schools on Monday, January 31, 2022

