All-clear given after bomb threat at Lawton High School

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The all-clear was given to Lawton High School Monday morning after a bomb threat was placed at the school.

Lawton Public Schools posted to Facebook Monday, notifying of the threat and later the all-clear.

They said out of caution, they evacuated the building and students were safe with staff during that time while law enforcement responded to the school.

LHS Family: We have received the all clear and students are returning to the building. LHS Family: We were notified of... Posted by Lawton Public Schools on Monday, January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.