Authorities in Caddo County searching for manslaughter suspect

Shaun Tillman
Shaun Tillman(Caddo County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in a deadly crash.

The sheriff’s office posted to Facebook Monday and said they are actively looking for Shaun Michael Tillman.

Tillman was last known to be in the Lookeba and Hinton area of the county, and authorities said he could likely still be there.

Tillman is wanted in a deadly two-car crash from May 2021.

According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tillman was driving east on County Road 1130 when he crashed head-on with another car, killing 28-year-old Gena Evans of Hinton and a 6-year-old child, who were both in the other car.

In September, a warrant was issued for Tillman’s arrest.

He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree manslaughter as well as driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked, failure to maintain insurance and failure to pay taxes due to the state.

If you have information on Tillman’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office at 405-247-5700.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

