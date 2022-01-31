Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Dolce&Gabbana to drop animal fur in its collections

People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York.
People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York.(Source: AP Photo/Pamela Hassell, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) - Dolce&Gabbana announced Monday that it would stop using animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world.

“Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” Dolce&Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

PJ Smith, the fashion policy director of the Human Society of the United States and the Humane Society International, said “ending the use of fur creates a higher standard for what is acceptable in fashion.”

Italy has banned fur farming from this year, joining about 20 countries that have either banned or limited fur farming over the last two decades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect shot himself during the incident and was taken to a hospital. No officers were...
Lawton officers involved in Sunday shooting with robbery suspect
Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera earned United States citizenship at seven years old under the...
Comanche Nation’s oldest member celebrates 104th birthday
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Wednesday and Thursday as confidence continues to...
First Alert Forecast | 1/30AM
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Tracking a winter storm by the middle of next week

Latest News

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial to resume for officers accused of violating Floyd’s rights
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault
When the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the iguanas go into a sort of suspended...
Cold temperatures cause iguanas to fall from trees in Florida