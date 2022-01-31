Early voting set for Thursday, Friday in SWOK

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In-person early voting is set for this week in Southwest Oklahoma.

Bishop Public Schools, Cache Public Schools and Caddo Kiowa-Tech Center School District voters will vote on increasing the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center budget to pay for instructional and non-instructional projects.

Voters will decide on two propositions regarding the technology center, focused on the building fund as well as repairs, remodeling and purchasing furniture.

A proposition for Healdton Public Schools involves an approximate $1.3 million bond to help with building updates. The bond’s interest will not exceed 10%.

Meanwhile, Marlow Public Schools is proposing a $34 million bond to improve school sites and fund current building maintenance.

The town of Duke in Jackson County will vote on if PSO will be allowed to serve the city for 25 years.

Residents of Walters will vote for either David Mitchell or Stephanie Smallwood to be a new Independent Municipal Officer.

Early voting will be Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3 and 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Comanche County Election Board officials said they plan to be available both days, regardless of weather conditions.

Election day is Feb. 8.

