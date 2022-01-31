Earthquake rattles Oklahoma, Kansas

MEDFORD, Okla. (KSWO) - An earthquake could be felt throughout Oklahoma and Kansas Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the epicenter of the 4.5 magnitude earthquake was 4 and a half miles northwest of Medford, just south of the Oklahoma/Kansas border.

The quake could be felt north of Wichita, Kansas and as far south as Oklahoma City.

No damages have been reported so far.

