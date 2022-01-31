Expert Connections
Earthquake rattles Oklahoma, Kansas

The quake could be felt north of Wichita, Kansas and as far south as Oklahoma City.
The quake could be felt north of Wichita, Kansas and as far south as Oklahoma City.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEDFORD, Okla. (KSWO) - An earthquake could be felt throughout Oklahoma and Kansas Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the epicenter of the 4.5 magnitude earthquake was 4 and a half miles northwest of Medford, just south of the Oklahoma/Kansas border.

The quake could be felt north of Wichita, Kansas and as far south as Oklahoma City.

No damages have been reported so far.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

