First Alert Forecast (1/31 AM)

Today will be very enjoyable with temperatures reaching as high as the upper 60s and low 70s, along with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Today is going to be the last full day of pleasant weather for at least the next 7 days, so get out there and enjoy it. Today will also be a great day to make some last-minute preparations for the significant upcoming change in weather this week.

While tonight will start off mostly clear, clouds will build back in a few hours after sunset, becoming mostly cloudy during the night. Mild overnight temperatures as we look to only get down into the mid 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday will start off quiet with temperatures getting up to the 60s and winds out of the south at 5-15 mph, along with mostly cloudy skies. A couple of isolated showers will be possible for areas near I-44 during the evening hours as cold front will move through Texoma, shifting winds out of the north at 10-15 mph heading into the night. Arctic air will immediately be felt through the overnight hours, as the high temperature on Wednesday will be at midnight in the mid/low 40s.

Precipitation rolls across most of Texoma by Wednesday morning, although the type of precipitation is still uncertain, as it all depends on the temperatures not only across the region, but also at different levels of the atmosphere. Snow in northwestern counties in Texoma is possible during the morning, with rain and wintry mix for the rest of the region. Precipitation coverage will increase heading into the afternoon as moisture floods in, transitioning into freezing rain and eventually snow for Texoma by the evening hours. Temperatures during the afternoon will be in the low 30s and upper 20s, with wind chills in the low 20s and teens as winds will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

There is uncertainty with the different precipitation types depending on the timing and extent of cold and freezing temperatures, including the possibility for freezing rain across some portions of Texoma. This could lead to accumulations of ice on the ground, which would make travel very difficult on Wednesday, Thursday, and possibility Friday as well if ground temperatures remain freezing. Combined with snow accumulation, roadways and bridges could become dangerous to traverse. It is unknown at this time the amount of ice and snow we could see this week, but snowfall predication totals are hinting at 2-5″ for Southwest Oklahoma, with 1-3″ for Northwest Texas. Preparation for the snow, ice, and extremely cold temperatures are vital. Make sure to winterize your homes by covering pipes and leave the faucets drip to avoid pipes from bursting, as well as downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App for updates.

Snow coverage becomes the dominant precipitation type on Thursday as temperatures will be well below freezing all day with high temps in the low 20s. Winds will still be strong out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. This will allow for not only the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year, but also so far this season. Wind chills will fall to dangerously low numbers in the single digits, and even below zero into the negatives (5° to -5°).

Friday will continue to see cold temperatures around freezing for most of the day, but will be dry and clear as the winter storm moves off to the east, taking the precipitation with it, leaving us with sunny skies. From there we can expect a warm up this weekend, although cold mornings in the single digits and teens are still expected on Saturday and Sunday.

