Lawton Food Bank in need of plastic bags

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is need of several items to continue providing services to the community.

The food bank is asking for plastic shopping bags.

The bags are used to pack clients’ produce up, and the food bank is running out of their supply.

Also, rolling luggage and wagons are needed for people who have to walk after picking up their food.

Due to winter weather expected this week, the food bank has made some minor changes to their weekly schedule.

”This Tuesday, we are open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday we are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Lawton Food Bank executive director Mac Lechel said. “Thursday, we will be closed due to the weather as long as it’s safe to be open we will be. We do plan on Wednesday to try to get everybody their food before that winter weather comes out.”

You can bring your plastic bags, or other items to their door at the back of the Food bank during operation hours and someone will come out and get them.

