Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Food Bank in need of plastic bags

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is need of several items to continue providing services to the community.

The food bank is asking for plastic shopping bags.

The bags are used to pack clients’ produce up, and the food bank is running out of their supply.

Also, rolling luggage and wagons are needed for people who have to walk after picking up their food.

Due to winter weather expected this week, the food bank has made some minor changes to their weekly schedule.

”This Tuesday, we are open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday we are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Lawton Food Bank executive director Mac Lechel said. “Thursday, we will be closed due to the weather as long as it’s safe to be open we will be. We do plan on Wednesday to try to get everybody their food before that winter weather comes out.”

You can bring your plastic bags, or other items to their door at the back of the Food bank during operation hours and someone will come out and get them.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect shot himself during the incident and was taken to a hospital. No officers were...
Lawton officers involved in Sunday shooting with robbery suspect
Jerremiah Mccorkle
Suspect in Lawton shooting arrested
First Alert Forecast 6:00 am
First Alert Forecast (1/31 AM)
Man arrested in Kansas for murder in Oklahoma
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting

Latest News

OSBI investigates death after shooting
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
According to OSBI, the chase and shooting started when a 37-year-old suspect broke into a...
Additional details released in Lawton robbery, shooting
Alton Nolen
Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejects death row inmate’s claims