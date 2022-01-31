Lawton officers involved in Sunday shooting with robbery suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officers from the Lawton Police Department were involved in a shooting Sunday after a suspect committed a robbery, stole a car and shot at owners of the vehicle.

It started on 52nd St. and ended at a home on 49th and H. Ave. before 3 p.m.

The suspect shot himself during the incident and was taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation.

