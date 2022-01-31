Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton officers involved in Sunday shooting with robbery suspect

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officers from the Lawton Police Department were involved in a shooting Sunday after a suspect committed a robbery, stole a car and shot at owners of the vehicle.

It started on 52nd St. and ended at a home on 49th and H. Ave. before 3 p.m.

The suspect shot himself during the incident and was taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Jerremiah McCorkle has been charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one...
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawton shooting
Police arrest Kaylen Fonfara after a traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest
Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera earned United States citizenship at seven years old under the...
Comanche Nation’s oldest member celebrates 104th birthday
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison

Latest News

The suspect shot himself during the incident and was taken to a hospital. No officers were...
Lawton officers involved in Sunday shooting
A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Wednesday and Thursday as confidence continues to...
First Alert Forecast | 1/30AM
Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera earned United States citizenship at seven years old under the...
Comanche Nation’s oldest member celebrates 104th birthday
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Tracking a winter storm by the middle of next week