Man arrested in Kansas for murder in Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested in Kansas in connection to a murder in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Kay County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance on Jan. 29 while processing a crime scene in Tonkawa.

Investigators said 40-year-old Charles Star Warrior was missing from the home and investigators had reason to believe a murder happened there.

A body was found in the Chikaskia River east of Tonkawa the next day, and was later identified as Warrior.

A medical examiner will determine Warrior’s cause of death.

Investigators later identified Dustin Lee Begshisown as a suspect in the case.

Begshisown was arrested by police in Wichita, Kansas Monday morning and is facing a second-degree murder charge.

He is in custody in Wichita and awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.