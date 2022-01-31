Man arrested in Kansas for murder in Oklahoma
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested in Kansas in connection to a murder in Oklahoma.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Kay County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance on Jan. 29 while processing a crime scene in Tonkawa.
Investigators said 40-year-old Charles Star Warrior was missing from the home and investigators had reason to believe a murder happened there.
A body was found in the Chikaskia River east of Tonkawa the next day, and was later identified as Warrior.
A medical examiner will determine Warrior’s cause of death.
Investigators later identified Dustin Lee Begshisown as a suspect in the case.
Begshisown was arrested by police in Wichita, Kansas Monday morning and is facing a second-degree murder charge.
He is in custody in Wichita and awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.
