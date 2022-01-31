Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejects death row inmate’s claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has again rejected claims by a death row inmate in the beheading of a co-worker.

The court’s ruling said Alton Nolen’s request for post-conviction relief, which included a claim of new information about his mental illness, either have no merit or are barred from review because they could have been raised on direct appeal.

Nolen was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2014 killing of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore.

He was also convicted of wounding another co-worker after being suspended from his job at the plant.

