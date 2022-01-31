Oklahoma schools will receive Redbud School Funding Grants

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Education has scheduled part of the funding through Redbud School Funding Grants to schools statewide.

The Department of Education allotted half of its $38.5 million to 337 public schools across the state through Redbud School Funding Grants. The rest will be distributed to schools over the summer.

The funding is the result of Senate Bill 229, which addresses funding disparities for public school districts which receive below-average funding from annual local tax revenue.

“The Redbud School Funding Act was a historic step for funding education in our state, and I’m excited these dollars are finally being awarded to our schools,” state senator John Montgomery of Lawton said. “Ensuring all of Oklahoma’s children have access to a high-quality education is a priority of mine, and I’ll continue to work to find outside-of-the-box solutions to bolster our schools in the future. I appreciate Rep. Hilbert’s work in the House to make sure this measure crossed the finish line.”

The State Department of Education awarded the grants with funding appropriated from medical marijuana taxes and the Common School Building Equalization Fund.

Redbud School Funding Grants are an expansion of funding for public education. This includes teacher and staff pay raises, restoration of textbook funding, increasing appropriations for classrooms and school activities and other investments.

