OSBI investigates death after shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after an altercation led to the death of one man.

At around 8 p.m. on Jan. 30, Seminole County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from 1700 Oakridge Drive.

The caller said there had been an altercation between two men and one had been shot.

According to OSBI, when deputies arrived they found Blake Mize, 38, with gunshot wounds.

He later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains open and ongoing.

