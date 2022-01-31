Expert Connections
OSBI investigates death after shooting

(AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after an altercation led to the death of one man.

At around 8 p.m. on Jan. 30, Seminole County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from 1700 Oakridge Drive.

The caller said there had been an altercation between two men and one had been shot.

According to OSBI, when deputies arrived they found Blake Mize, 38, with gunshot wounds.

He later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains open and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

