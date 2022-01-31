Premium pay approved for some former Comanche County employees

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Premium pay made available to Comanche County employees who worked between April 2020 and May 2021 will now also be available to former employees.

The premium pay was approved in November for current employees who worked during that stretch of time in which Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The pay is three dollars an hour for each hour they worked during that time.

On Monday, Comanche County Commissioners approved the pay to also be made available to former employees who left from April 2020 to May 2021, as long as they left in good standing.

Commissioner Alvin Cargill said he expects around a dozen more people to get the pay now that it’s opened up to previous employees.

He said those who left their jobs during that time in good standing simply have to reach out to their former supervisor.

