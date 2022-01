LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council will hold a special council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. in the City Hall Auditorium and will focus on the Lawton Parks, Sports and Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan.

The parks master plan can be found online here.

