Suspect in Lawton shooting arrested

Jerremiah Mccorkle has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Lawton.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed that a man charged in a Lawton shooting from last week has been arrested.

LPD said Monday morning that Jerremiah Mccorkle was found and arrested in Grady County.

He has been charged with five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting of a woman on SW A Ave. on Jan. 24.

The victim in that shooting was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the victim and her family with medical bills.

