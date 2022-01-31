WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Lawton-Ft. Sill VA Center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Family and friends came out to the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center on Sunday to celebrate a resident’s 100th birthday.

“100 years? What do you think the secret is?”

The answer to that question, Bert Barnett told the crowd is to just stay alive.

That’s the humor the ladies at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veteran’s Center love about him, according to Recreation Director Marilyn Woods.

“He is extremely, extremely humorous. He has great charisma,” Woods said. “He is very awesome. He keeps you smiling, he keeps you laughing and he stays positive. At all times, he stays positive. That’s something that’s awesome, especially to be 100.”

Bert’s friends and family who couldn’t be here to wish him a happy birthday in person put together a sweet tribute video for him.

According to Woods, the staff at the VA Center wants to honor those they care for, especially for big milestones like this one.

“It’s always important to celebrate those who were here before us,” Woods said. “We don’t know what their life was before us, before we got here, what they had to go through and every year is a celebration. Every day is a celebration, so to hit 100, that is huge.”

The veteran was born in 1922 and served during WWII as a flight engineer.

He taught at the Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls and married the love of his life Gussie in 1947.

Bert worked as a crop duster and raised cattle.

Former neighbor Cory Fikes who lived next to him for many years fondly remembered the time spent together, saying Bert and Gussie were like grandparents to his own children.

“We’d get in the backyard because we could hear the plane coming in and my wife and my two kids, we’d sit out there and just watch Bert come in and land on his runway or take off from his runway,” Fikes said. “That was pretty cool. Something you don’t see everyday.”

Fikes said for 100-years-old, Bert is in great condition and spirits.

“I think his dad maybe lived to be around 103, so he’s got some good genes, obviously, but just to come out and celebrate with him and to be a part of this, it’s an amazing story really for Bert,” Fikes said.

The VA Center in Lawton has been Bert’s home since 2017. He loves playing dominoes and bingo with his friends and the staff.

