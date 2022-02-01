Expert Connections
2,435 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The Centers for Disease Control reported eight new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Tuesday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,435 new Coronavirus cases statewide on Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 8,068 and has gone down in the last few days.

There are currently 98,659 active cases according to OSDH.

The Centers for Disease Control reported eight new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

So far, 13,341 deaths statewide have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

