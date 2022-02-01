7News First Alert Weather: Road conditions worsen tomorrow as ice and snow accumulates across Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, cloudy skies with patchy drizzle and brief showers developing as the cold front begins to clear Texoma. A light wintry mix is possible for areas along and just south of I-40. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 with higher wind gusts.

On Wednesday, an ample amount of moisture will be in place across the Southern Plains. Temperatures around midnight will be in the low 40s, however as the Arctic air mass settles in temperatures will plummet throughout Wednesday. Any cold rain will begin to transition over to a wintry mix, freezing rain and eventually a snow once all levels of the atmosphere fall below freezing. The morning commute should be just fine, however road conditions deteriorate rapidly by the evening commute. Temperatures during the afternoon will fall into the mid-20s, with lower wind chill values.

Winter weather will come in two waves according to hi-resolution models. The first wave will include all-forms of precipitation starting Wednesday morning and lasting into the early evening hours. The second wave will start on Thursday morning and will be in the form of snow. There will be 2-6′' of snow throughout Thursday, with isolated higher amounts for areas that see a mesoscale heavy snow band. Ice will also accumulate on surfaces from freezing rain and sleet that occurs. This will range from a trace in northwest portions of Southwest Oklahoma to 0.10-0.25′' elsewhere. There will be scattered power outages as ice begins to accumulate on powerlines and blowing snow ramps up. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph allowing for dangerously low wind chills ranging between (0 to -10°) on Thursday morning.

Temperatures will eventually get above freezing on Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 30s. The warming trend will continue with highs back into the 50s by early next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.