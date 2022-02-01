7News First Alert Weather: Sleet, freezing rain, and snow to bring impacts to Texoma midweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds and mild for this time of year with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday, a potent cold front will approach Texoma allowing for mostly cloudy skies and patchy drizzle throughout the day. A plume of moisture is expected to settle in behind the cold front with a blast of Arctic air filtering in across the Southern Plains late Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for much of Texoma starting Tuesday night and last through Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s on Wednesday will be met around midnight, with temperatures plummeting through the day. A cold rain will eventually transition over to a wintry mix, freezing rain, and then to a light snow as temperatures fall below 32° during the late afternoon and evening.

There will be another wave of snow that will impact Texoma throughout Thursday, which will reduce visibility by less than 1-mile at times. Current snowfall predictions are 2-6′', with ice accumulations ranging from a trace and up to a 0.25′'. As we get a better handle on the evolution of the trough and associated storm system these numbers are subject to change. Regardless, road conditions are expected to become dangerous late Wednesday night and through Thursday. Wind chills will get as low as (0 to -10°). Scattered power outages are likely as blowing snow & ice accumulates. High temperatures on Thursday will only get into the low 20s with wind chills in the single digits. It is extremely important to cover pipes, have a secondary heating source (fireplace, safe space heater) ready for use, and that pets be brought indoors.

A brief warming trend will start by Friday with temperatures finally getting above freezing by Saturday afternoon.

