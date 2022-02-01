Assault reported during Nazi demonstration in Florida

Expert Connections
A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over the weekend.(Source: David Newstat/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Police in Florida are investigating an alleged assault involving Nazis.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened Saturday between a passerby and a group of demonstrators wearing clothing with Nazi insignia.

The group was reportedly yelling profanities and antisemitic slurs at vehicles passing by.

A video posted online shows two men, one wearing a red swastika arm band, punching another person.

Additional video shows Nazi demonstrators making Hitler salutes and making more antisemitic remarks.

The group, which calls itself “America’s Nazi Party,” posted on its website, “We are Nazis” and admitted to holding the event.

They declined a request for comment on the incident.

NOTE: Sound was removed from the video below because of offensive slurs, profanity.

The Orange County, Florida,sSheriff's office is investigating alleged assault involving Nazi white supremacists. (Source: David Newstat/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

