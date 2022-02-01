Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Crews respond to fire in Caddo County

A fire occurs in Caddo County after semi-truck maintenance.
A fire occurs in Caddo County after semi-truck maintenance.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Apache Fire Department, Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department and Broxton Fire Department responded to a fire near Highway 58 and Highway 19.

A witness at the residence said the fire was caused by bolt-cutting.

The fire spread through one side of the property and damaged several inoperable semi’s.

According to the photographer on scene, some wooded area was burned.

There were no injuries reported or major property damage.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect shot himself during the incident and was taken to a hospital. No officers were...
Lawton officers involved in Sunday shooting with robbery suspect
Jerremiah Mccorkle
Suspect in Lawton shooting arrested
Man arrested in Kansas for murder in Oklahoma
First Alert Forecast 6:00 am
First Alert Forecast (1/31 AM)
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting
Lawton woman is in recovery after drive by shooting

Latest News

Oklahoma lawmakers propose raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Oklahoma lawmakers propose raise in minimum wage
Lawton Fire Department pins new chief on Jan. 31.
Lawton Fire Department pins new chief
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Sleet, freezing rain, and snow to bring impacts to Texoma midweek
OSBI investigates death after shooting