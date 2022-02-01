Crews respond to fire in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Apache Fire Department, Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department and Broxton Fire Department responded to a fire near Highway 58 and Highway 19.

A witness at the residence said the fire was caused by bolt-cutting.

The fire spread through one side of the property and damaged several inoperable semi’s.

According to the photographer on scene, some wooded area was burned.

There were no injuries reported or major property damage.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.